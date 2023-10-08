wrestling / News

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII Set For Later This Month

October 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Battle of the Belts V Image Credit: AEW

The next AEW Battle of the Belts is just two weeks away. AEW announced on Saturday night that the eighth iteration of their TNT special will take place on Saturday, October 21end immediately following AEW Collision. The event will air live on TNT.

AEW Battle of the Belts VII took place on July 15th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Battle of the Belts VIII, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading