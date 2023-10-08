wrestling / News
AEW Battle of the Belts VIII Set For Later This Month
October 8, 2023
The next AEW Battle of the Belts is just two weeks away. AEW announced on Saturday night that the eighth iteration of their TNT special will take place on Saturday, October 21end immediately following AEW Collision. The event will air live on TNT.
AEW Battle of the Belts VII took place on July 15th.
