AEW Collision Preview: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, FTR vs. BCC

Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live once again on TNT later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Here is the updated lineup:

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV

* Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs

* Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade

* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost

* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly