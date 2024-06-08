wrestling / News

AEW Collision Preview: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, FTR vs. BCC

June 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision 6-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Collision returns with a new episode tonight airing live on TNT. Wheeler Yuta will be teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against FTR. Also, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm faces Lady Frost in a non-title bout.

Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live once again on TNT later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Here is the updated lineup:

* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV
* Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs
* Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade
* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly

