wrestling / News
AEW Collision Preview: Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost, FTR vs. BCC
– AEW Collision returns with a new episode tonight airing live on TNT. Wheeler Yuta will be teaming with Claudio Castagnoli against FTR. Also, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm faces Lady Frost in a non-title bout.
Tonight’s AEW Collision airs live once again on TNT later tonight starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show is being held at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Here is the updated lineup:
* Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Dustin Rhodes vs. Johnny TV
* Daniel Garcia vs. Tate Mayfairs
* Kris Statlander vs. Robyn Renegade
* Toni Storm vs. Lady Frost
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle O’Reilly
Here's a look at the fully loaded card for #AEWCollision LIVE TONIGHT from @BackAtTheMAC in Council Bluffs, IA at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/1z1M2e6IBk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Interested in Chad Gable, WWE Has Made ‘Excellent’ Offer
- Paige VanZant Removed From AEW Roster Page Along With Recent Departures
- More Details On AAA and CMLL Talent Being Allowed To Appear on AEW Shows Together
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Changed The Sandman’s Entrance, Interest In Sable