AEW Collision Scheduled for GalaxyCon in Columbus Next Month

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced today that AEW Collision will be held at GalaxyCon Columbus for the first time on Saturday, December 7. The event will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Tickets for the event go on sale on Saturday, November 16 at 2:00 pm EST. You can view the full announcement below:

GalaxyCon Columbus To Host Live AEW Collision On December 7

— Tickets On Sale This Saturday, November 16 —

November 14, 2024 – For the first time in history, AEW Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTix.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com.

As part of this new partnership, AEW Collision has been moved from the originally scheduled location of Nationwide Arena. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this incredible new partnership with All Elite Wrestling,” Said Mike Broder, Founder and President of GalaxyCon. “We are always looking for new and innovative ways to service our attendees and grow our fanbase. I can’t think of a better partner to do that with than AEW, and we look forward to bringing an incredible experience for wrestling fans.”

