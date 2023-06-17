Tony Khan Says AEW Collision Was Warner Bros. Discovery’s Idea

In an interview with Barstool Rasslin (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the creation of Collision, which he said was pitched by Warner Bros. Discovery. He specifically named CEO David Zaslav.

Khan said: “There’s been big wrestling events, including a lot of great shows AEW on Saturdays at times, but we’ve been doing a lot of our pay-per-views on Sundays. So a Saturday night show made a lot of sense for us. Plus, the boss of the studio is very happy with the performance of AEW, and it was his idea. It was a great idea to put AEW on TNT on Saturday nights. and much like it boded well at the time for the company on the Turner Networks in the 90s, when the boss of the studio said, ‘Hey, I believe it would be great to put the show on TNT,’ At the time in 1995, that was Mr. Turner. And now, Mr. [David] Zaslav, the head of this massive Warner Brothers Discovery company, has confidence in AEW. When he said that, it got me really excited.“