AEW Continental Classic Participants To Be Announced Today, Daniel Garcia Declares Himself

November 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: AEW

AEW will reveal the participants for this year’s Continental Classic today, with Daniel Garcia having already declared himself for the tournament. Garcia announced during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum that he will be part of the tournament, noting that he felt like last year’s tournament was an important part of his journey for the year and that his story was important to the tournament.

Tony Khan announced later in the scrum that AEW will announce the participants on Sunday. Garcia and Kazuchika Okada are set as participants, with Okada entered as the reigning AEW Continental Classic.

