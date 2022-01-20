AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For Next Week (SPOILERS)

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Dark: Elevation last night in Washington, DC, ahead of that night’s Dynamite episode. You can find taping results below, via Wrestling-News.net:

* Leyla Hirsch def. Brittany Blake

* Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) def. Myles Hawkins & Action Andretti

* Brandi Rhodes def. Willow Nightingale

* Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky def. Logan Easton Laroux & Mike Fowler.

* Red Velvet def. Janai Kai

* Santana & Ortiz def. Breaux Keller & Goldy

* Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho def. Leva Bates & Jordan Blade

* Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs def. Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty