AEW Dark TV Results from 1.21.22 (SPOILERS)

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) taped some new matchups for AEW Dark before last night’s live edition of Rampage at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. You can find the AEW Dark TV taping results below, via WrestlingInc.com:

* The Bunny def. Erica Leigh

* Aaron Solo def. Sonny Kiss

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 def. three enhancement talents

* Abadon def. Gia Scott

* Lance Archer def. Joe Keys

* Powerhouse Hobbs def. Lee Johnson

* Leyla Hirsch def. Janai Kai

* The Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Austin Gunn) and The Acclaimed def. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Dante Martin, Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty def. Private Party and The Butcher. Matt Hardy was at ringside with his team

* Penta El Zero M def. Wheeler Yuta

* Jungle Boy def. Nick Comoroto