AEW Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Will Reportedly Include Max

As previously reported, AEW’s media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery is said to be almost done and could be announced as soon as next week. The deal is reportedly for three years with the option for a fourth. The rumored $170 million number is said to be “in the ballpark.”

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), the deal is done and only has a few things left to be finalized. The deal will include AEW and its PPVs on Max, which is expected to begin in January. In addition to Max, they will still be accessible through other platforms.

Zarian noted he didn’t hear personally about TruTV as part of the package, something that was mentioned in the initial report. He speculated that it could feature replays of Dynamite or Collision. Rampage is not believed to be airing on TNT or TBS, meaning it could be discontinued or placed on TruTV.

As for AEW Shockwave on FOX, Zarian noted that executives likely could mean any Fox network, just as TBS, TNT and TrutV would all be Turner networks. Shockwave’s format is unclear except that it’s a one hour weekly show. WWE sources don’t expect FOX to use AEW as a replacement for Smackdown, although FOX’s marketing people believe wrestling is something they can sell. He noted that he heard it would be announced next week, but heard the same thing for weeks now.