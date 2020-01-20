wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite Coming To Rochester, New York

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will tape from Rochester, New York on March 18 at the Blue Cross Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET. AEW had been teasing a debut in New York for some time, and announced they would hit New Jersey on March 25.

