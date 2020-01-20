wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite Coming To Rochester, New York
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that AEW Dynamite will tape from Rochester, New York on March 18 at the Blue Cross Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday at 12 PM ET. AEW had been teasing a debut in New York for some time, and announced they would hit New Jersey on March 25.
#AEWDynamite is coming to the Blue Cross Arena when All Elite Wrestling makes its Empire State debut on Wed, March 18th!
Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, January 24th at Noon Eastern Time
For tickets visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/XbkTy4CRkp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 20, 2020
