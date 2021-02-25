AEW Dynamite & NXT Numbers Rise Again This Week, Dynamite Back Up Over 800,00 Viewers

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT. Both shows saw growth in numbers this week, but AEW Dynamite came out again once again, averaging 831,000 viewers for the TNT broadcast versus 734,000 viewers for NXT on USA Network.

AEW Dynamite managed to bounce back and break 800,000 viewers again after falling below that match for the last two weeks. Last week’s episode drew 747,000 viewers. Dynamite also aired fresh off the big news of former WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight champion Paul Wight, aka Big Show, signing with the company earlier in the day.

Last night’s Dynamite was headlined by Rey Fenix vs. Lance Archer. Meanwhile, NXT featured the return of Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar in a No DQ match. This was followed by an interview segment with Adam Cole addressing his betrayal of Kyle O’Reilly, and then Cole promptly portrayed former Undisputed Era stablemate Roderick Strong as well.

NXT also had a slight boost in viewership this week, though not as big as Dynamite, despite a narrow gap between the two for last week. This week’s show jumped up to 734,000 viewers compared to 713,000 for last week.

Both shows also saw their ratings increase in the P18-49 key demographic. AEW Dynamite averaged a 0.35 rating, which increased from last week’s 0.35 rating. This is the second highest rating for Dynamite this year so far.

Meanwhile, NXT finished with a 0.18 rating, up from last week’s 0.16 number in the same key demo. This is also the second-highest rating for NXT this year behind the January 27, which drew a 0.21 rating in the key demo.

AEW Dynamite ranked in the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 rankings this week at No. 5. NXT finished at No. 24 to stay solidly in the Top 25 shows. The ESPN broadcast of the NBA game featuring the LA Lakers vs. Utah Jazz topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.48 rating in the key demo. The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC topped the viewership for the night with 3.468 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week numbers for the past year:

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)

July 29: AEW 0.30 (773,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (707,000)

August 5: AEW 0.36 (901,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (753,000)

August 12: AEW 0.32 (792,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (619,000)

August 19: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (853,000)

August 22: AEW 0.31 (755,000 viewers), NXT N/A

August 26: AEW N/A, NXT 0.24 (824,000)

August 28: AEW 0.29 (813,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 1: AEW N/A, NXT 0.26, (849,000)

September 2: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.04, (183,000)

September 8: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (838,000)

September 9: AEW 0.37 (1.016 million viewers), NXT N/A

September 16: AEW 0.34 (886,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (689,000)

September 22: AEW 0.26 (585,000 viewers), NXT N/A

September 23: AEW 0.32 (835,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (696,000)

September 30: AEW 0.33 (866,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (732,000)

October 7: AEW 0.31 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (639,000)

October 14: AEW 0.30 (826,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (651,000)

October 21: AEW 0.30 (753,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (644,000)

October 28: AEW 0.31 (781,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (876,000)

November 4: AEW 0.30 (717,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (610,000)

November 11: AEW 0.30 (764,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (632,000)

November 18: AEW 0.37 (850,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (638,000)

November 25: AEW 0.26 (710,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000)

December 2nd: AEW 0.42 (913,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (658,000)

December 9nd: AEW 0.45 (995,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (659,000)

December 16th: AEW 0.32 (806,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (766,000)

December 23th: AEW 0.32 (775,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (698,000)

December 30th: AEW 0.40 (977,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (586,000)

January 6th: AEW 0.25 (662,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (641,000)

January 13th: AEW 0.30 (762,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (551,000)

January 20th: AEW 0.36 (854,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (659,000)

January 27th: AEW 0.29 (754,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (720,000)

February 3rd: AEW 0.32 (844,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (610,000)

February 10th: AEW 0.29 (741,000 viewers), NXT 0.12 (558,000)

February 17th: AEW 0.31 (747,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (713,000)

February 24th: AEW 0.35 (831,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (734,000)