AEW Dynamite Beats NXT in Ratings and Viewership Again This Week

– The Wednesday Night Wars were properly back on last night, as both AEW Dynamite and NXT had brand-new, live, head-to-head broadcasts on their respective cable networks. Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings, and it was a victory in ratings and viewership for AEW Dynamite this week.

Dynamite in Southaven, Missippi drew 947,000 viewers last night versus 721,000 viewers for NXT. AEW surpassed NXT viewership by 31 percent. In terms of the ratings, it was also a crushing victory for Dynamite. In the key persons 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a 0.36. Meanwhile, NXT drew a 0.19 in the same key demo.

Dynamite made it to No. 6 in the rankings of the Cable Top 150. However, NXT failed to break into the Top 55 and only managed No. 55. However, NXT did manage to rank No. 45 for the night in overall viewership.

In comparison to last week, Dynamite did have a slight drop off of two percent in viewership of 967,000 viewers, but ratings in the same key demo were identical. Last week’s episode of NXT featured old matches and announced Best of 2019 award winners, so it wasn’t a completely brand-new show. This week’s episode of NXT did see an overall increase, going up from the 548,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for the New Year’s Day episode.

Dynamite generally did a good job of building up its highlighted angle, with Jon Moxley giving his answer to Chris Jericho on whether or not he would join Chris Jericho in the Inner Circle. Last night’s NXT was headlined by a Fatal 4-Way match, where Keith Lee to earn a North American title shot against champion Roderick Strong in two weeks. This week’s NXT also featured the start of 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

Overall, it seems like TNT and the AEW higher-ups should be happy with this news after Dynamite ratings seemed to decline and bottom out toward the middle of December, when NXT pulled ahead for the first time in both ratings and the key demo for the December 18 show.

Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo topped the ratings last night in the key demo with a 0.45 rating. Hannity on FOX News was No. 1 in viewership with 4.196 million viewers and No. 10 in the key 18-49 demo with 0.31. The week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers are:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)