AEW Dynamite Draws Biggest Overnight Audience in Over Four Months, Tops Wednesday Night War Ratings Again This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s Wednesday Night Wars battle between AEW Dynamite on TNT and NXT on the USA Network. It was another strong week of growth for AEW, as last night’s Dynamite drew the show’s biggest overnight audience in over four months with 845,000 viewers. Last night’s NXT finished with 615,000 viewers.

Dynamite had its second straight week of overall audience and ratings growth in the key demo. This week’s average overnight audience of 845,000 is up from 788,000 for last week. This is the first time Dynamite managed to cross 800,000 viewers since the May 27 episode drew 821,000. This is also the biggest average overnight audience for Dynamite since the March 18 episode, which drew 932,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, NXT’s numbers went in reverse for the second straight week. This week’s episode saw the overnight audience drop from 631,000 last week to 615,000 this week.

In terms of the P18-49 key demographic ratings, AEW Dynamite also saw continued growth this week. Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key demo, which is another increase from last week’s 0.29. This is AEW’s biggest number in the key demo since the May 27 episode drew the same number. 0.32 is the highest rating for AEW since March 25th’s episode drew a 0.34 in the same key demo.

Ratings for NXT were also up this week in the key demo. While viewership was slightly down this week for NXT, ratings were up in the key demo with a 0.17 rating, which is a nice increase from last week’s 0.14 rating.

AEW Dynamite remained solidly in the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 rankings again this week, maintaining its No. 5 slot from last week. NXT managed to shoot up from its No. 49 ranking from last week to No. 35.

MTV’s Challenge: Total Madness Reunion topped the basic cable ratings last night with a 0.45 in the key demo. Hannity on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 4.287 million viewers.

Here are the week-by-week AEW-NXT Wednesday Night War numbers:

October 2nd: AEW 0.68 demo rating (1.409 million viewers), NXT 0.32 demo rating (891,000 viewers)

October 9th: AEW 0.46 (1.018 million viewers), NXT 0.22 (790,000 viewers)

October 16th: AEW 0.44 (1.014 million viewers), NXT 0.20 (712,000 viewers)

October 23rd: AEW 0.45 (963,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (698,000 viewers)

October 30th: AEW 0.33 (759,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (580,000 viewers)

November 6th: AEW 0.35 (822,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (813,000 viewers)

November 13th: AEW 0.43 (957,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (750,000 viewers)

November 20th: AEW 0.39 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.30 (916,000 viewers)

November 27th: AEW 0.26 (663,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (818,000 viewers)

December 4th: AEW 0.32 (851,000 viewers), NXT 0.29 (845,000 viewers)

December 11th: AEW 0.28 (778,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (778,000 viewers)

December 18th: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.27 (795,000 viewers)

December 25th: AEW N/A, NXT 0.22 (831,000 viewers)

January 1st: AEW 0.36 (967,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (548,000)

January 8th: AEW 0.36 (947,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (721,000)

January 15th: AEW 0.38 (940,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (700,000)

January 22nd: AEW 0.35 (871,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (769,000)

January 29nd: AEW 0.34 (828,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (712,000)

February 5th: AEW 0.36 (928,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (770,000)

February 12th: AEW 0.30 (817,000 viewers), NXT 0.24 (757,000)

February 19th: AEW 0.31 (893,000 viewers), NXT 0.25 (794,000)

February 26th: AEW 0.30 (865,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (717,000)

March 4th: AEW 0.35 (906,000 viewers), NXT 0.23 (718,000)

March 11th: AEW 0.26 (766,000 viewers), NXT 0.21 (697,000)

March 18th: AEW 0.35 (932,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (542,000)

March 25th: AEW 0.34 (819,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (669,000)

April 1: AEW 0.25 (685,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (590,000)

April 8: AEW 0.26 (692,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (693,000)

April 15: AEW 0.25 (683,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (692,000)

April 22: AEW 0.25 (731,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (665,000)

April 29: AEW 0.27 (693,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (637,000)

May 6: AEW 0.28 (732,000 viewers), NXT 0.18 (663,000)

May 13: AEW 0.23 (654,000 viewers), NXT 0.15 (604,000)

May 20: AEW 0.26 (701,000 viewers), NXT 0.13 (592,000)

May 27: AEW 0.32 (821,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (731,000)

June 3: AEW 0.29 (730,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (715,000)

June 10: AEW 0.23 (677,000 viewers), NXT 0.16 (673,000)

June 17: AEW 0.28 (772,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (746,000)

June 24: AEW 0.22 (633,000 viewers), NXT 0.19 (786,000)

July 1: AEW 0.29 (748,000 viewers), NXT 0.22 (792,000)

July 8: AEW 0.28 (715,000 viewers), NXT 0.20 (759,000)

July 15: AEW 0.29 (788,000 viewers), NXT 0.14 (631,000)

July 22: AEW 0.32 (845,000 viewers), NXT 0.17 (615,000)