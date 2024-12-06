AEW Dynamite Rating, Viewership Up From Pre-Thanksgiving Drop

AEW Dynamite rebounded slightly in the ratings following last week’s pre-Thanksgiving slip. Wednesday’s episode scored a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 586,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 13.3% and 9.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 536,000.

The demo rating and audience were still, other than last week the lowest for the show in its regular timeslot, since the November 6th episode drew a 0.16 and 523,000 opposite NXT.

Dynamite is averaging a 0.232 demo rating and 707,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.295 demo rating and 867,000 viewers for the same point in 2023.