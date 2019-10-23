wrestling / News
AEW Dynamite to Air in Germany on Fridays
October 22, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW has gained more international ground as it is set to air in Germany. TNT Germany announced on Tuesday that AEW Dynamite will premiere in the country this Friday and air at 21:50 local time.
The show airs live in the US on TNT on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says Vince Russo’s Success in 1990s Is Not Applicable to AEW Today
- Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Attempting to Buy UFC, Being Outbid By the Fertitas
- Cody Responds to Vince Russo’s Claims AEW Will Be Forced to Change Due to Ratings
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kevin Federline’s WWE Appearance, Says He Was Great to Work With