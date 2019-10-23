wrestling / News

AEW Dynamite to Air in Germany on Fridays

October 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has gained more international ground as it is set to air in Germany. TNT Germany announced on Tuesday that AEW Dynamite will premiere in the country this Friday and air at 21:50 local time.

The show airs live in the US on TNT on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.

