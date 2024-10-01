AEW Dynamite To Have Overrun, Tony Khan Teases Announcement

Tony Khan may have a big announcement to make before Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, the fifth-anniversary show.

The AEW President announced that the show will have an overrun. He teased that he may also be making another announcement, which could be the new TV deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that is expected to be announced any day now.

His tweet read, “Tomorrow, Wed, 10/2/24, is the 5-Year Anniversary of the first ever AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite! Thank you all! Tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to @TBSNetwork! + I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW.”

Here’s the current lineup for this Wednesday’s episode:

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada – Okada’s Continental Championship is on the line for the first 20 minutes

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Serena Deeb

Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson