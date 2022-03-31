AEW Files New Trademark For Blood & Guts

PWInsider reports that on March 27, AEW filed a new trademark for the term ‘Blood & Guts’ for a variety of different products and uses.

Downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game cd-roms; downloadable video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films featuring sports, entertainment and subjects of general human interest; pre-recorded phonograph records, pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded dvds and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports, entertainment and subjects of general human interest; downloadable interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; decorative refrigerator magnets; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets.

-Posters; photographs, collector albums for photographs; trading cards, namely, collectible trading cards and sports trading cards; labels, namely, printed labels of paper not of textile; folders; brochures about sports entertainment; packaging, namely, paper bags for packaging, paper pouches for packaging, cardboard boxes for packaging, cardboard containers for packaging; plastic bags for general use; paper tableware, namely, paper place mats, paper napkins, paper tablecloths; stickers; pens; pencils, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners; erasers; book covers, notebook paper, notebook dividers; coloring books; children’s activity books, comic books, picture books, appointment books; address books; sticker albums; calendars; chalk; magazines in the field of sports entertainment; newspapers in the field of sports entertainment; postcards; greeting cards; temporary tattoo transfers; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; paper lunch bags; memo pads; rubber stamps; stamp pads; collectible prepaid telephone cards not magnetically encoded; collectible telephone calling cards, not magnetically encoded; postage stamps and collector stamps, namely, commemorative stamp sheets; custom printed personal bank checks; checkbook covers; return address labels; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; stencils; gift wrapping paper, plastic gift wrap, metallic gift wrap; paper cake decorations; blister cards; collector albums, namely, for sticker collectable cards; photo collectables, namely, collectible photographs; photo albums; framed pictures; paper table linens; markers; pictures; decals; brochures concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; paper book markers; note pads; scribble pad; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; paper party bags; paper; stationery; indoor party ornaments of paper.

-Backpacks; luggage, barrel bags, beach bags, duffel bags, gym bags, athletic bags, all-purpose sport bags, book bags, school bags, tote bags, travel bags, carry-on bags, cosmetic bags sold empty, garment bags for travel, fanny packs; wallets; credit card cases; change purses; soft luggage identification tags.

-Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; non-electric portable coolers; lunch boxes; commemorative plates; decorative plates; plastic coasters; thermal insulated containers for food and beverages; cookie jars; dinnerware, namely, plates, cups, saucers, bowls; toothbrushes; serving trays for snacks; sports bottles sold empty; non-metal piggy banks; plates of paper or cardboards.

-Toy action figures and accessories therefor; cases for action figures; toy vehicles; board games; playing cards; toy spinning tops; stand-alone video output game machines featuring wrestling; arcade games related to wrestling; pinball games related to wrestling; hand-held units for playing electronic game; tabletop action skill games related to wrestling; jigsaw puzzles; kites; toy wrestling rings; dolls; bobble-head dolls; puppets; stuffed toy animals; card games; Christmas tree decorations; costume masks; toy belts, doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; bowling balls; windup toys; toy scooters; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; yo-yos; novelty toys, namely, toy banks made of tin; toy gum machines; toy candy bowl mechanical dispensers; toy stick gum dispensers; toy foam hands; video output game machines for use with televisions; coin-fed amusement gaming machines; paper party favors, paper party hats

-Retail store services, on-line retail store services, mail order services featuring a wide variety of sports entertainment merchandise, all related to professional wrestling; advertising via electronic media and specifically the internet; entertainment business services, namely, the production in the nature of promotional sponsorship of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service

-Live video streaming of video pay-per-view events on the internet; communication services, namely, transmitting streamed sound and audio-visual recordings via the internet; streaming of audio material on the internet; streaming of video material on the internet; transmission of information in the audio-visual field; mobile media services in the nature of electronic transmission of entertainment media content; podcasting services; webcasting services; video-on-demand transmission services

-Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production in the nature of organization of exhibitions and performances of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website featuring information, non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports entertainment; fan club services, namely, organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; Providing online non-downloadable video and computer game software; Entertainment services, namely, providing prerecorded non-downloadable popular music to be incorporated into media platforms, namely, film, television, radio, the internet, ring tones, video games, and emerging digital technologies; entertainment services, namely, producing music to be incorporated into media platforms, namely, film, television, radio, the internet, ring tones, video games, and emerging digital technologies; providing on-line news, information, and publications in the nature of non-downloadable electronic books, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, on-line journals, namely, blogs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; providing a website featuring entertainment information; providing an interactive website featuring news, information and entertainment in the nature of non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports entertainment; providing on-line magazine in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; entertainment services, namely, providing information, news, commentary, and online non-downloadable text, audio, video, images and photographs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment via global computer networks, mobile telephones, and other digital communication networks and devices; online journals, namely, weblogs in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment; publishing of electronic publications that are delivered through one or more electronic mediums to registered customers; non-downloadable electronic publications in the nature of books, magazines and newsletters in the field of sports, sports entertainment and entertainment.