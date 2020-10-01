wrestling / News

AEW News: FTR Defend Tag Team Championships, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy Clip

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
FTR AEW All Out

– FTR defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Dynamite against SCU. You can see a highlight clip below:

– AEW also shared highlights from Chris Jericho’s win over Isiah Kassidy:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, FTR, Isiah Kassidy, SCU, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading