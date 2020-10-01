wrestling / News
AEW News: FTR Defend Tag Team Championships, Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy Clip
October 1, 2020 | Posted by
– FTR defended their AEW World Tag Team Championships on tonight’s Dynamite against SCU. You can see a highlight clip below:
– AEW also shared highlights from Chris Jericho’s win over Isiah Kassidy:
