AEW Full Gear 2021 Projected as AEW’s Second-Biggest Grossing PPV Event Ever

– According to a report by Brandon Thurston with Wrestlenomics (via Fightful), AEW Full Gear 2021 is projected to become AEW’s second-highest grossing pay-per-view event of all time for AEW. The current estimates have the event drawing an estimated 145,000 PPV buys.

The early buyrate is based on all pay-per-view buys, including worldwide, traditional, digital, live, or event replays. Additionally, cable and satellite providers take a longer amount of time to report their numbers. The final numbers will also reflect any additional late PPV buy numbers. Also, Facebook had some sales on the event as the platform offered the event in international markets for the first time.

AEW Full Gear 2021 generated an estimated $4 million for AEW, including ticket and merchandise seales. For comparison, September’s All Out 2021 generated more than $5 million and drew an estimated 205,000 PPV buys.

September’s AEW All Out featured the debuts of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, along with CM Punk making his in-ring return. He wrestled Darby Allin in his first pro wrestling match since January 2014.

AEW Full Gear was held last Saturday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was headlined by Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. You can check out 411’s recap and review of the event HERE.