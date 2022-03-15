UPDATED: Sean Waltman, Triple H, DDP, More Pay Tribute to Scott Hall

UPDATE: Tributes continue to come in from the wrestling world for the late Scott Hall with DDP, Mick Foley and more weighing in. You can see some more tributes to the wrestling icon below:

My brother has gone on to Valhalla to raise some hell The bad guy till the end.

“YO Death, what’s your finisher? Can’t wait to kick out”

He may not have kicked out,

but he wasn’t gonna put that MF’er over clean ❤️@realkevinnash love you & miss you more!

God Speed

RIP

Dally pic.twitter.com/EihZrfAWnO — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

I love you brother, thank you for everything, #ScottHall pic.twitter.com/OnMGZ1q5O0 — Marcus Bagwell (@Marcbuffbagwell) March 14, 2022

I am so deeply saddened by the loss of Scott Hall, a singular talent and in my view, perhaps the greatest to ever preform in the squared circle.

I will miss you, my friend.

God speed. “Hey yo” https://t.co/oj5H3Co3s2 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) March 15, 2022

This is a very sad day. Scott Hall was one of the greatest wrestlers to compete in any era. When he walked on to Nitro on May 27, 1996 it changed wrestling. “Survey Says: May the Bad Guy Rest In Peace.” pic.twitter.com/YyI2O3BwB5 — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) March 15, 2022

If Scott Hall (& Kevin Nash) never made decisions they made the biz would never have changed. If there was no nWo they would be no bWo. They made the business better for everyone. I'm forever grateful for Scott's kindness to me. Rest In Peace Scott and most importantly thank you. pic.twitter.com/ONW5xWHEbv — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 14, 2022

Sad to hear the passing of Scott Hall. I remember when Curt Hennig, asked if I could get Scott booked in @WWE. After an introduction to @VinceMcMahon “Razor” was created & the rest is History. “Hey Yo” I Guess God Needed a Good, “Bad Guy” R.I.P. My Friend🙏🏻 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) March 15, 2022

Didn't know the "Bad Guy" that well, but we've met several times over the years in different places and the man was always super cool toward me. Highly talented & successful worker. Prayers & condolences to Scott Hall's fans, friends & family. #RIPScottHall 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JFfuvo3piJ — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a gifted performer, a brilliant mind, and a credit to this profession. God bless Scott and his loved ones. His contributions will never be forgotten.#RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/yVgSS0vTSw — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 15, 2022

RIP Scott Hall. Thank you for all you gave to this business… 🙏🏻#RIPScottHall — Taeler Hendrix (@Taeler_Hendrix) March 15, 2022

ORIGINAL: Scott Hall’s passing on Monday has brought out tributes from the wrestling world, from AEW and Impact Wrestling to Sean Waltman, Triple H, and more. As noted earlier, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer passed on Monday at the age of 63. Hall left a huge mark on the wrestling world, and you can see tributes by a host of names from the industry below:

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend Scott Hall. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/orkCBmKcjU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

IMPACT Wrestling is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Hall. We send our sincere condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Py1JyDDR9J — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 15, 2022

He wore that shirt every week & had the rest of the nWo(Hulk,Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall pic.twitter.com/eBCg7FoOH6 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 15, 2022

I’m gutted…Lost a brother I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

Goodbye my brother. Scott now you have peace!! R.I.P. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) March 15, 2022

Without Scott Hall and his influence in professional wrestling, this podcast would not exist. That's just one tiny piece of the incredible legacy Scott left behind after his years of hard work and dedication to the industry.#RIPScottHall. You'll be badly missed. pic.twitter.com/e0BgZcMCeP — 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff (@83Weeks) March 15, 2022

I had the utmost pleasure of sitting in class with Shawn and Scott while watching back their infamous ladder match at the request of @JohnnyGargano and hear them explain why and how they did what they did, a valuable memory that will remain a life time. Travel easy, Scott. — Malakai Black (@malakaiblxck) March 15, 2022

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022

SCOTT HALL BUBBA. THE RAZOR RAMON. YOU ARE THE REAL OF REAL BUBBA. YOU MAKE IT TO THE HALL OF FAME YOU ARE THE IRON SHEIK CLASS FOREVER. I LOVE YOU BUBBA pic.twitter.com/MtbZaa2Qqk — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) March 14, 2022

Hard work pays off

Dreams come true

Bad times don’t last

But bad guys do RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/WUfBZC1Ja2 — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 15, 2022

SCOTT HALL I LOVE U BROTHER 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲I’m named after this man “HALL” my style the chains, the “Ayooo” everything is this man I didn’t wanna be Jordan I wanted to be SCOTT so thankful he became a friend & knew how much I loved him I’m truly heartbroken right now — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) March 14, 2022

My relationship with Scott Hall for those that care to read. Maybe a different story than you're use to reading or hearing 🤘 pic.twitter.com/kh8ukpFqhh — Luke Hawx (@LukeHawx504) March 14, 2022

There will literally never be another wrestler as cool as Scott Hall. — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 14, 2022

Scott Hall strutting to the Fugees is one of the craziest and greatest entrances of all time. — MALCOLM (@Malcolmvelli) March 14, 2022

Scott Hall left wrestling a lot better than he found it – creatively and financially – it’s a better place for us now because of him. — RJ City (@RJCity1) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall ❤️ — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) March 15, 2022

Not many people know this, but as the Hype Man, I do the Razor Ramon walk through the tunnel, as an homage to Razor. Scott Hall was an amazing performer who is going to be missed. It’s a sad day. Thank you bad guy. pic.twitter.com/tFyuO7H8xC — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) March 14, 2022

There’s nobody cooler than The Bad Guy. I was a huge fan of Razor Ramon as a kid, and then became an even bigger fan after spending a little time around Scott Hall the person. What a man. pic.twitter.com/go9Q42gJux — Stu ‘Pendous’ Bennett (@StuBennett) March 14, 2022

Always enjoyed being around the Bad Guy. One of best minds, and workers, in the business, he and Kevin changed the business-for the better. Rest easy friend. https://t.co/KYKrwnQ2FK — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 15, 2022

RIP SCOTT HALL pic.twitter.com/Fl2MbW6dj0 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 15, 2022

He gave more to the wrestling business than more people realize. He sparked one of wrestlings hottest genres. He's a pioneer and one of wrestling greatest minds. This isn't fair or right. This one hurts. Rest In Peace Scott.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Thank you. https://t.co/gxvHyikmsu — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) March 15, 2022

In ‘89 I spent 5 weeks in Germany with Scott Hall.We got https://t.co/MdtZiywC24’91 I was on a try out for 1 day for WCW in the UK and,although he would never admit it,got me kept on the 5 day https://t.co/hkV2qYfTxg deepest condolence to Scotts https://t.co/rlDYlkMbNs well pal. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 15, 2022

We did business together in Japan more than 20 years ago.

He gave me a lot of advice.

He was always smiling.

I am very sad.

RIP. https://t.co/XqyDe9JyFA — 小島 聡【SATOSHI KOJIMA】 (@cozy_lariat) March 15, 2022

My heart and prayers go out to the family of Scott Hall. He was a great wrestler, a likable guy, and will be missed. As some of you may remember, I had the pleasure of wrestling my last singles match in WWE against Razor Ramon. pic.twitter.com/Xn0iyXsP0v — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) March 15, 2022