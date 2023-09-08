wrestling / News
AEW International Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
Jon Moxley will defend the AEW International Championship on this week’s episode of Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that Moxley will face Action Andretti in a title defense on Saturday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TNT, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Jay Lethal or Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy
* Bullet Club Gold vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson
