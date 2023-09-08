wrestling / News

AEW International Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

September 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW International Championship on this week’s episode of Collision. AEW announced on Thursday that Moxley will face Action Andretti in a title defense on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs on TNT, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Action Andretti
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Roderick Strong vs. Darby Allin
* Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Jay Lethal or Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Samoa Joe or Jeff Hardy
* Bullet Club Gold vs. TBA
* We’ll hear from Saraya & Ruby Soho
* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass
* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson

