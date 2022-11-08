wrestling / News
AEW News: Jeff Hardy’s Next Hearing Set For Later This Month, Zack Clayton Meets Fans
Jeff Hardy’s next hearing in his DUI case is set for later this month. PWInsider reports that the pre-trial hearing is set for November 18th in the case.
Hardy was arrested back in June and charged with multiple offenses, including felony DUI (Alcohol or Drugs), third offense within ten years, driving while license canceled/suspended/revoked and violation of restrictions placed on driver’s license. He faces up to five years in prison for the DUI charge, if he were convicted. He pleaded not guilty.
– The AEW Community Outreach Twitter account shared some pics and a video of Zack Clayton meeting with a family backstage at the Rampage taping:
Last Friday #TheReality @zackclayton was able to make the Campbell family’s dream come true during #AEWRampage live in Atlantic City, NJ
Thank you again to Jersey’s own Zack for giving them such a cool moment 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SaJLq3bba3
— AEWCommunity (@AEWCommunity) November 7, 2022