AEW News: Johnny Loves Taya Series Coming To YouTube Tomorrow, New Sting Merch

– AEW is launching their “wrestling romantic comedy” series Johnny Loves Taya tomorrow. The company posted to Twitter to promote the series, which arrives on their YouTube channel Wednesday with new episodes weekly after:

Watch the debut of wrestling's first romantic comedy TOMORROW, February 14th, with new episodes every week 💕@TheRealMorrison | @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/BMXLBqlW1s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 13, 2024

– AEW has announced new merchandise for Sting, Tony Nese, FTR, Daniel Garcia and the Young Bucks at ShopAEW.com.