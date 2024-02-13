wrestling / News

AEW News: Johnny Loves Taya Series Coming To YouTube Tomorrow, New Sting Merch

February 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny TV Taya Valkyrie Image Credit: ROH

– AEW is launching their “wrestling romantic comedy” series Johnny Loves Taya tomorrow. The company posted to Twitter to promote the series, which arrives on their YouTube channel Wednesday with new episodes weekly after:

– AEW has announced new merchandise for Sting, Tony Nese, FTR, Daniel Garcia and the Young Bucks at ShopAEW.com.

