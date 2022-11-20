wrestling / News
AEW News: Kansas Reacts To The Elite’s Full Gear Entrance, Eddie Kingston & Jun Akiyama Comment On Match
– Kansas was excited to see The Elite use “Carry On Wayward Son” for their entrance at last night’s AEW Full Gear. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks came out to the rock classic, and the group’s official Twitter account posted a reaction as you can see below:
👀🦌@youngbucks #AEWFullGear #AEW
— KANSAS (@KansasBand) November 20, 2022
– Eddie Kingston and Jun Akiyama posted to Twitter following their match on the Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show. Akiyama, who came up short against Kingston, wrote:
“I was disappointed with the outcome of my match, but I was glad to fight against him.
Thank you, Eddie.”
Kingston retweeted the post and added:
“Thank you for everything you have ever done in professional wrestling. And please one more fight.”
Thank you for everything you have ever done in professional wrestling. And please one more fight. https://t.co/PiL6JpnvHD
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) November 20, 2022
