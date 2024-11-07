AEW News: Kip Sabian Joins The Patriarchy On Dynamite, Conglomeration Defeats The Learning Tree

– Kip Sabian officially joined The Patriarchy on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Christian Cage and his group come to the ring, with Cage welcoming Sabian into the group. He berated the rest of the group for not doing as much as Sabian did to save his contract before HOOK came to the stage.

Cage admitted that he was the one who attacked Taz, saying Taz ran away from ECW and hid behind the commentary desk. He said that HOOK can end up like Taz or like Cage and wished Taz was dead. HOOK attacked but the Patriarchy saved Cage from being put to sleep.

– The Conglomeration picked up a win over The Learning Tree on tonight’s show in their Fight Without Honor. Tomohiro Ishii got the win for his team by pinning Chris Jericho: