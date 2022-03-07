wrestling / News

AEW Shares Look at New Women’s World Championship

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Britt Baker AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

Britt Baker debuted a new AEW Women’s World Championship on last night’s Revolution PPV, and AEW has provided a better look at the title. AEW posted to their Twitter account with several photos of the championship, which Baker retained against Thunder Rosa last night.

The redesign is the first for the title, which was first introduced on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite in October of 2019.

