wrestling / News
AEW Shares Look at New Women’s World Championship
March 7, 2022 | Posted by
Britt Baker debuted a new AEW Women’s World Championship on last night’s Revolution PPV, and AEW has provided a better look at the title. AEW posted to their Twitter account with several photos of the championship, which Baker retained against Thunder Rosa last night.
The redesign is the first for the title, which was first introduced on the debut episode of AEW Dynamite in October of 2019.
Here is a better look at the New #AEW Women's World Championship #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/johMWIjkOk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2022
