AEW News: Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Pic With Jushin Liger, Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maria Kanellis ROH Image Credit: ROH

– Maria Kanellis-Bennett posted a pic with Jushin Liger from the AEW Collision & ROH taping on Saturday night. Kanellis-Bennett wrote:

“Reunited… @njpw1972 @ringofhonor”

– Ethan Page’s latest vlog is online, as you can see below:

