wrestling / News
AEW News: Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Pic With Jushin Liger, Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog
July 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Maria Kanellis-Bennett posted a pic with Jushin Liger from the AEW Collision & ROH taping on Saturday night. Kanellis-Bennett wrote:
“Reunited… @njpw1972 @ringofhonor”
Reunited… @njpw1972 @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/Hix9Ejj5yv
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 16, 2023
– Ethan Page’s latest vlog is online, as you can see below:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match