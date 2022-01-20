AEW News: Max Caster References WWE Statement on Dynamite, Matt Hardy Sells HFO to Andrade

– Max Caster made reference to WWE’s statement about AEW before the Acclaimed’s match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. As you may recall, WWE issued a statement to the Toronto Star for an article talking about the AEW/WWE rivalry that read:

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses. We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

During his rap ahead of The Acclaimed’s match with Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite, Max Caster said (per Wrestling Inc):

“The Acclaimed beating that ass if you’re hating/Fighting with us is gory self-mutilation

Two grown men and they’re going through a goth phase/we’re black & white and we don’t even need facepaint!”

The Acclaimed ultimately ended up losing to Sting & Allin in the match.

– Matt Hardy sold off a majority stake of the Hardy Family Office to Andrade, revealing it on tonight’s show. During Wednesday’s show, Hardy revealed that he sold 51% of the office to Andrade and will continue to manage the day-to-day operations with his remaining 49%.

Hardy noted that he will retain three of five board seats with Andrade and Jose having the other two. The HFO is now known as the Andrade Hardy Family Office, or AHFO: