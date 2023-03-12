wrestling / News
AEW News: MJF Appears On NHL Telecast, Dalton Castle On Hey! (EW)
March 12, 2023 | Posted by
– MJF made an appearance on the New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals NHL telecast on Saturday night. The AEW World Champion made an appearance on the telecast and was presented with a cake for his upcoming birthday, which went about as well as you might expect:
We’re gonna need a bigger cake. @The_MJF @AEW @UBSArena pic.twitter.com/BqeQScFxW5
— Syke (@SykeOnAir) March 12, 2023
– Dalton Castle is the guest on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with RJ City:
