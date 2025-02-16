AEW News: Momo Watanabe Attends Grand Slam Australia, Thunder Rosa’s Jericho Cruise Vlog

– Japanese wrestling star Momo Watanabe was in the audience for Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam Australia. Watanabe was in the front row at the show and was shown on camera before Mercedes Mone’s AEW TBS Championship defense against Harley Cameron:

– Thunder Rosa has posted her latest vlog, which looks at her time on the latest Jericho Cruise: