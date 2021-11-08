wrestling / News
AEW Moves New Orleans Episode of Dynamite To April
November 8, 2021 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced that its AEW Dynamite taping in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13, 2022. The taping was originally set for January 12. The event happens at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Those who purchased tickets for January 12 can still use those tickets on April 13, or they can get a refund where they purchased them.
Due to a scheduling conflict, the #AEWDynamite show on January 12, 2022, at the UNO @LakefrontArena in New Orleans, La., has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9T0CHm0RDp
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2021
