wrestling / News

AEW Moves New Orleans Episode of Dynamite To April

November 8, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite logo

All Elite Wrestling has announced that its AEW Dynamite taping in New Orleans has been rescheduled to April 13, 2022. The taping was originally set for January 12. The event happens at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Those who purchased tickets for January 12 can still use those tickets on April 13, or they can get a refund where they purchased them.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading