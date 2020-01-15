AEW News: #1 Contender’s Match Set For Next Week’s Dynamite, Bash at the Beach Pre-Show

– AEW has announced a #1 contender’s match for the AEW World Championship for next week’s Dynamite, with the competitors determined on tonight’s show. The company announced during the pre-show special for tonight’s Bash at the Beach-themed episode that the winners of PAC vs. Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara will face off next week to determine the top contender to Chris Jericho’s title.

Moxley, PAC, and Guevara are all ranked in the latest official AEW rankings that released today, with Moxley at #1. PAC comes in at #4, while Guevara is #5.

– Speaking of the pre-show, here is the full video of the show: