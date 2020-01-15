wrestling / News
Official AEW Rankings Revealed: Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Santana & Ortiz All #1
All Elite Wrestling has announced this week’s official Power Rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. There hasn’t been much change in the men’s rankings, as Jon Moxley is still #1. Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida has moved up to the top of the women’s rankings. MJF dropped out of the men’s in favor of Sammy Guevara, while Dark Order were replaced by Kenny Omega & Hangman Page in the tag rankings.
Men’s Division
Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 overall)
1. Jon Moxley (1-0, 6-1-1) (LW: #1)
2. Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) (LW: #2)
3. Kenny Omega (0-0, 11-5) (LW: #3)
4. Pac (0-0, 5-4-1) (LW: #4)
5. Sammy Guevara (2-0, 6-6) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Riho (2-0 in 2020, 10-2 overall)
1. Hikaru Shida (0-1, 4-4) (LW: #2)
2. Nyla Rose (0-1, 4-4) (LW: #3)
3. Kris Statlander (0-1, 3-3) (LW: #1)
4. Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) (LW: #4)
5. Britt Baker (0-1, 7-5) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: SCU (0-0 in 2020)
1. Santana & Ortiz (0-0) (LW: #1)
2. The Young Bucks (0-0) (LW: #2)
3. Best Friends (0-0) (LW: #4)
4. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (1-0) (LW: NR)
5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (LW: #3)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7yUsJf5koA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kris Statlander Says WWE Was Interested In Her But That She Has No Regrets About Signing With AEW, Talks Her Stunt Career
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night
- Oney Lorcan Believes It’s His Fault Sofia Vergara Never Attended Another PWG Event
- Paige Comments On Triple H Joke About Her Having Kids She Doesn’t Know About, WWE Talent Responds