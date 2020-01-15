Official AEW Rankings Revealed: Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Santana & Ortiz All #1

All Elite Wrestling has announced this week’s official Power Rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. There hasn’t been much change in the men’s rankings, as Jon Moxley is still #1. Meanwhile, Hikaru Shida has moved up to the top of the women’s rankings. MJF dropped out of the men’s in favor of Sammy Guevara, while Dark Order were replaced by Kenny Omega & Hangman Page in the tag rankings.

Men’s Division

Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (1-0, 6-1-1) (LW: #1)

2. Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) (LW: #2)

3. Kenny Omega (0-0, 11-5) (LW: #3)

4. Pac (0-0, 5-4-1) (LW: #4)

5. Sammy Guevara (2-0, 6-6) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Riho (2-0 in 2020, 10-2 overall)

1. Hikaru Shida (0-1, 4-4) (LW: #2)

2. Nyla Rose (0-1, 4-4) (LW: #3)

3. Kris Statlander (0-1, 3-3) (LW: #1)

4. Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (0-1, 7-5) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: SCU (0-0 in 2020)

1. Santana & Ortiz (0-0) (LW: #1)

2. The Young Bucks (0-0) (LW: #2)

3. Best Friends (0-0) (LW: #4)

4. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (1-0) (LW: NR)

5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (LW: #3)