AEW News: Adam Cole Hypes Title Match, Serpentico Celebrates Birthday
– Adam Cole will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship next month at AEW Revolution 2022. This week, Cole hyped up the matchup via Twitter, which you can see below.
Adam Cole initially tweeted, “The present & future of @AEW vs. ‘the other Adam.’ March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM.” He later tweeted out earlier today, “March 6 will be a full-circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew”
The present & future of @AEW vs. “the other Adam.”
March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM https://t.co/q6mDYS5Rtc
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 21, 2022
March 6 will be a full circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew https://t.co/Ajhblw30Wu
— Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) February 23, 2022
– AEW wrestler Serpentico celebrated his birthday today, and AEW wished him a happy birthday below:
Happy Birthday to #ChaosProject's @KingSerpentico! pic.twitter.com/pHt3DnKNkZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2022
