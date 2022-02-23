wrestling / News

AEW News: Adam Cole Hypes Title Match, Serpentico Celebrates Birthday

February 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Adam Cole AEW Rampage 2-4-22 Image Credit: AEW

– Adam Cole will challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship next month at AEW Revolution 2022. This week, Cole hyped up the matchup via Twitter, which you can see below.

Adam Cole initially tweeted, “The present & future of @AEW vs. ‘the other Adam.’ March 6th will most certainly be a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM.” He later tweeted out earlier today, “March 6 will be a full-circle moment in time…dare I say, a Revolution. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AndNew”

– AEW wrestler Serpentico celebrated his birthday today, and AEW wished him a happy birthday below:

