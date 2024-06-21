wrestling / News

AEW News: Cary Silkin Backstage at TV Tapings, Saraya Appears on Dinner & a Movie, More Dynamite Highlights

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cary Silkin ROH, AEW Image Credit: ROH

PWInsider reports that former ROH owner Cary Silkin was backstage visiting at last night’s AEW TV taping in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

– AEW star Saraya appears on TBS’ Dinner & a Movie:

– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:

