AEW News: Cary Silkin Backstage at TV Tapings, Saraya Appears on Dinner & a Movie, More Dynamite Highlights
June 21, 2024 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that former ROH owner Cary Silkin was backstage visiting at last night’s AEW TV taping in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
– AEW star Saraya appears on TBS’ Dinner & a Movie:
– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s Dynamite:
