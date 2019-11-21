wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Promises Indianapolis Return, MJF On Hangman Page’s Threats
November 21, 2019
– AEW will return to Indianapolis, as Cody promised to the live crowd after the show. As our own Joseph Lee noted from the show, Cody announced that the promotion will come back to Indianapolis:
Cody announced that Dynamite will return to Indianapolis. #AEWDynamite
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) November 21, 2019
– AEW shared video of MJF being interviewed after Dynamite about his match next week against Hangman Page for the AEW Diamond Ring promised to the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royal:
#AEW EXCLUSIVE: @The_MJF doesn't think too much of the threats made by #Hangman @theAdamPage
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/3DGGAZc3Ut
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 21, 2019
