AEW News: Cody Promises Indianapolis Return, MJF On Hangman Page’s Threats

November 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW will return to Indianapolis, as Cody promised to the live crowd after the show. As our own Joseph Lee noted from the show, Cody announced that the promotion will come back to Indianapolis:

– AEW shared video of MJF being interviewed after Dynamite about his match next week against Hangman Page for the AEW Diamond Ring promised to the winner of the Dynamite Diamond Dozen Battle Royal:

