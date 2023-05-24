wrestling / News

AEW News: Countdown to Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, New Taya Valkyrie Shirt Available

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Taya Valkyrie AEW Dynamite Jade Cargill Image Credit: AEW

– AEW Countdown previewed Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing:

– Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s edition of Dynamite on today’s Control Center:

Shop AEW has a new Wera Loca shirt available for Taya Valkyrie:

