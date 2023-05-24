wrestling / News
AEW News: Countdown to Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie, Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, New Taya Valkyrie Shirt Available
– AEW Countdown previewed Jade Cargill vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing:
– Tony Schiavone previewed tonight’s edition of Dynamite on today’s Control Center:
– Shop AEW has a new Wera Loca shirt available for Taya Valkyrie:
🔥 My first @AEW shirt and she’s HOT!!! Get yours now! @ShopAEW https://t.co/lzRHws7TWq
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) May 23, 2023
