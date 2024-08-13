wrestling / News
AEW News: Dustin Rhodes Thinks He and Sammy Guevara Can Beat Anybody, The Best of the Patriarchy, Adam Cole & Evil Uno on All Elite Arcade
– AEW wrestler and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes is feeling pretty high on Sammy Guevara right now. The two men recently teamed up on ROH TV. Rhodes wrote on social media yesterday, “The new and improved @sammyguevara has really grown on me lately. I believe we can beat anybody! #AEW #ROH” You can view his comments below:
The new and improved @sammyguevara has really grown on me lately. I believe we can beat anybody! #AEW #ROH pic.twitter.com/hI2nqF6HtA
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 12, 2024
– TNT released a mashup compilation showcasing the best of The Patriarchy:
– Evil Uno and Adam Cole played some games on All Elite Arcade:
