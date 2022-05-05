wrestling / News
AEW News: Forbidden Door PPV Pre-Sale Code, Highlights From Dynamite, New Merchandise From Shop AEW
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
– The online pre-sale for AEW and NJPW’s Forbidden Door PPV event begins today at 11 AM ET. The event happens at the United Center in Chicago on June 26. The pre-sale code is nrtodr22.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– Shop AEW has several new products available, including new Sting gloves and a Blackpool Combat Club beanie. There are also shirts for Ryan Nemeth, Angelo Parker, The Acclaimed and Shawn Dean. There is a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition The Elite – 4 Life T-shirt (Black Tie Dyed), which will only be available until May 10.
