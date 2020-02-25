wrestling / News
AEW News: Lance Archer Rumored to Debut Next Month, Dark Order Tease, Downstait Performing Live at Revolution
– Last month, it was reported that former IWGP US champion Lance Archer was in “high-level talks to sign with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). PWInsider noted today there there’s been a “lot of talk” on Hoyt coming into AEW next month. This increased after NJPW released its New Japan Cup brackets this week, and Lance Archer was not in the bracket list.
Also, there was the latest tease on The Exalted One for The Dark Order that was released yesterday that included Archer’s catchphrase of “Everybody dies!” It read, “Everybody lives. Everybody dies. The Exalted One is near. The Exalted One arrives.”
– There was a new tease for The Dark Order released today on Twitter, which you can see below.
– AEW has announced that Downstait will be performing live at AEW Revolution this month when Cody Rhodes makes his entrance for his match with MJF. You can check out the announcement below.
@DownstaitBand will be performing 'Kingdom' LIVE at #AEWRevolution as @CodyRhodes makes his way to the ring.
Get your tickets at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ or watch the PPV via @brlive or @FiteTV. pic.twitter.com/VyZdj0Fpm7
