AEW News: Preview of The Kingdom on Hey! (EW), Rampage Video Highlights
March 18, 2023
– The Kingdom will be RJ City’s guests on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). The new episode will be available tomorrow on the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the preview clip tomorrow:
Will #TheKingdom crumble on the latest episode of Hey! (EW) with @RJCity1?
Tune in bright and early TOMORROW MORNING to find out!@MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbNf9 pic.twitter.com/nZkXGpcVYg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2023
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Rampage: