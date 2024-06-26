wrestling / News
AEW News: Reebok Shoe Launch Meet & Greets, Zack Sabre Jr. Has a Message for Orange Cassidy, Being the Dark Order Episode 31
– AEW, Champ Sports, and Reebok announced a signing with Orange Cassidy and Negative One, the sone of the late Brodie Lee, at The Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, June 29 for a special commerorative release of the new AEW x Reebok collaboration for Brodie Lee. Here are all the details:
Reebok Classic Leather AEW Brodie Lee
Gift With Purchase (GWP): Meet & Greet with Neg1 and Dark Order
Offer valid only in the Champs Sports retail store located at the Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Rd in Garden City, New York 11530 (“Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field”) on Saturday, June 29, 2024. further to the following terms and conditions (the “Terms”). WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
With an in-store purchase of a pair of “Reebok AEW Brodie” footwear from the AEW x Reebok collaboration (the “Footwear”) while supplies last on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00 am ET to 2:45 pm ET, receive one (1) wristband valid for admission to attend a Meet & Greet with Neg 1 and Dark Order on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field from 12:00 pm ET – 3:00 pm ET (the “Meet and Greet”). A wristband and receipt (as proof of purchase of the Footwear further to these Terms) are required to enter and participate in the Meet and Greet. No autographs. Limit of one photo and one autograph per customer at the Meet and Greet.
Pending availability and while supplies last, the following Footwear will be available for purchase
on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field:
• Reebok Classic Leather AEW Brodie Lee: Men’s size 7.5 – Men’s size 15
There is another meet and greet scheduled for Friday, June 28 at Times Square, featuring Negative One, Anna Jay, and The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno).
Visit @ChampsSports' Times Square location THIS FRIDAY, June 28th from 12-3pm to meet Current & Former #DarkOrder Members @EvilUno @AnnaJay___ @SilverNumber1 @YTAlexReynolds and #Negative1 (Brodie Lee Jr)
*Gift With Purchase. While Supplies Last. See T&Cs
Terms & Conditions -… pic.twitter.com/SdLPu9FXiY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024
Visit @champssports at The Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, June 29th from 12-3 and meet ‘Brodie Lee Jr Dream Match’ wrestlers & former #AEW International Champion @OrangeCassidy and Negative 1 (Brodie Lee Jr).
Must purchase Reebok X AEW Brodie sneakers to receive gift with… pic.twitter.com/wXsM9AdJvB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 25, 2024
– AEW released a video featuring Zack Sabre Jr. sending a message to his Forbidden Door opponent, Orange Cassidy:
– The Dark Order released episode 31 of Being the Dark Order: