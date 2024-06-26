– AEW, Champ Sports, and Reebok announced a signing with Orange Cassidy and Negative One, the sone of the late Brodie Lee, at The Roosevelt Field Mall on Saturday, June 29 for a special commerorative release of the new AEW x Reebok collaboration for Brodie Lee. Here are all the details:

Reebok Classic Leather AEW Brodie Lee

Gift With Purchase (GWP): Meet & Greet with Neg1 and Dark Order

Offer valid only in the Champs Sports retail store located at the Roosevelt Field Mall, 630 Old Country Rd in Garden City, New York 11530 (“Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field”) on Saturday, June 29, 2024. further to the following terms and conditions (the “Terms”). WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.

With an in-store purchase of a pair of “Reebok AEW Brodie” footwear from the AEW x Reebok collaboration (the “Footwear”) while supplies last on Saturday, June 29, 2024 from 10:00 am ET to 2:45 pm ET, receive one (1) wristband valid for admission to attend a Meet & Greet with Neg 1 and Dark Order on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field from 12:00 pm ET – 3:00 pm ET (the “Meet and Greet”). A wristband and receipt (as proof of purchase of the Footwear further to these Terms) are required to enter and participate in the Meet and Greet. No autographs. Limit of one photo and one autograph per customer at the Meet and Greet.

Pending availability and while supplies last, the following Footwear will be available for purchase

on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Champs Sports in Roosevelt Field:

• Reebok Classic Leather AEW Brodie Lee: Men’s size 7.5 – Men’s size 15