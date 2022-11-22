wrestling / News

AEW News: Revolution Tickets on Sale December 9, The Blade Set for Predator Watch Along, Dynamite Preview Clip

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Revolution 2023 Image Credit: AEW

As noted, AEW Revolution 2023 has been announced for March 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. AEW has also announced that tickets for the event will go on sale on December 9:

– AEW’s The Blade will be conducting a Predator watch along podcast in less than a week:

– A new preview clip is available for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, showcasing the fallout from Full Gear and more:

