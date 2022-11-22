– As noted, AEW Revolution 2023 has been announced for March 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. AEW has also announced that tickets for the event will go on sale on December 9:

Get ready for one of the biggest #AEW events of the year: #AEWRevolution pay-per-view will be LIVE at the @ChaseCenter Sunday, March 5th 2023 in San Francisco, CA!

🎟️ Tickets go on sale Friday 12/9 at 10am PT! https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT | https://t.co/2rPl8HA8rc pic.twitter.com/e9E6ovgB8a — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) November 21, 2022

– AEW’s The Blade will be conducting a Predator watch along podcast in less than a week:

NEW PODCAST this week! With my live Watch Along of Predator coming up in LESS THAN A WEEK I figured let’s talk about it and get prepped! Be sure to stick around after the credits for a special Easter Egg too! https://t.co/3VtkDJqJ4m pic.twitter.com/RsJyutnB9x — The Blade (@BladeofBuffalo) November 21, 2022

– A new preview clip is available for tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite, showcasing the fallout from Full Gear and more: