AEW News: Rob Schamberger Paints Orange Cassidy, Dynamite Video Highlights

August 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Orange Cassidy AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

– Artist Rob Schamberger created some new artwork for AEW star Orange Cassidy this week. You can check out a video of the new artwork below. His new Orange Cassidy print is now available at Shop AEW.

– Below are some video highlights for last night’s Cardiff, Wales edition of Dynamite:







