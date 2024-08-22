wrestling / News
AEW News: Rob Schamberger Paints Orange Cassidy, Dynamite Video Highlights
August 22, 2024 | Posted by
– Artist Rob Schamberger created some new artwork for AEW star Orange Cassidy this week. You can check out a video of the new artwork below. His new Orange Cassidy print is now available at Shop AEW.
– Below are some video highlights for last night’s Cardiff, Wales edition of Dynamite:
