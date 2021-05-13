wrestling / News
AEW News: Tickets For AEW Live Events Go On Sale Tomorrow, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, Mikey Rukus on AEW Unrestricted
– AEW will put tickets for their return to live touring go on sale tomorrow at 11 AM ET. They include episodes of Dynamite in:
July 7: James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL
July 14: H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX
July 21: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– Mikey Rukus, the man behind AEW’s music, is the guest on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast.
New #AEWUnrestricted – Available Now – on all podcast platforms! @refaubrey & @tonyschiavone24 are joined by the man behind #AEW's music @MikeyRukus, as he shares the inspiration behind his wrestler entrances & show themes! pic.twitter.com/TlNFIYeaXk
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021
