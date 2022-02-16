wrestling / News
AEW News: Wrestlers Attend Nashville Predators Game, Anthony Bowens & Nyla Rose Who We Are Tracks
– A number of AEW stars attended a Nashville Predators hockey game last night ahead of tonight’s Dynamite in Nashville. You can check out the photo of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, and more at the game below:
Thank you to the @PredsNHL for welcoming #AEW GM @TonyKhan and #AEW stars @dustinrhodes, TNT Champ @sammyguevara, @TayConti_, TBS Champ @Jade_Cargill, @Bowens_Official, @ShawnDean773, @TheMarkHenry, #LeChampion @IAmJericho and @KillLutherKill to tonight’s game! pic.twitter.com/rGhaGmUQuM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022
– AEW released a new Who We Are track for wrestler Anthony Bowens called “Underneath Me”:
Check out "Underneath Me" The @Bowens_Official Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/FMqX3hgM4h
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022
Also, here’s one for Nyla Rose, “Shine”:
Check out "SHINE" The @NylaRoseBeast Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Be sure to pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWmusic pic.twitter.com/oqzaFQVlbB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Cody Rhodes Likely Rejoining Company
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’
- Backstage Update on Remaining Length of Kenny Omega’s AEW Contract
- Brock Lesnar Wants Young WWE Talent To ‘Figure Out How To Put Asses In Seats & Not Worry About Your Next High Spot’