AEW News: Wrestlers Attend Nashville Predators Game, Anthony Bowens & Nyla Rose Who We Are Tracks

February 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

– A number of AEW stars attended a Nashville Predators hockey game last night ahead of tonight’s Dynamite in Nashville. You can check out the photo of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, and more at the game below:

– AEW released a new Who We Are track for wrestler Anthony Bowens called “Underneath Me”:

Also, here’s one for Nyla Rose, “Shine”:

