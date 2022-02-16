AEW News: Wrestlers Attend Nashville Predators Game, Anthony Bowens & Nyla Rose Who We Are Tracks

– A number of AEW stars attended a Nashville Predators hockey game last night ahead of tonight’s Dynamite in Nashville. You can check out the photo of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, Jade Cargill, Chris Jericho, and more at the game below:

– AEW released a new Who We Are track for wrestler Anthony Bowens called “Underneath Me”:

Check out "Underneath Me" The @Bowens_Official Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/FMqX3hgM4h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2022

Also, here’s one for Nyla Rose, “Shine”: