AEW News: Next Week’s Dynamite Taping Today, Dasha Gonzalez Appearing on Titan Games Next Week

– AEW is reportedly taping next week’s episode of Dynamite today. PWInsider reports that the episode, which will air next Wednesday on TNT, is taping today. AEW has been doing tapings in such a fashion as to allow at least two weeks between as a safety precaution against COVID-19.

– AEW personality Dasha Gonzalez is appearing on The Titan Games next week. Gonzalez, who was announced as part of the cast back in May, will be competing on Monday’s episode that airs on NBC.