AEW News: Note On When New Dynamite Theme Song Was Secured, Update On Rhino, History Of AEW Book

– A new report has a bit of detail on the new AEW Dynamite theme that debuted this week. As reported, Sum 41’s “You Wanted War” debuted on Wednesday’s show as the new theme song. Fightful Select reports that the deal for the new theme was locked in a number of weeks ago.

– The report has also confirmed that, as you might expect, Rhino is not signed to AEW and his appearances were strictly for the Detroit episodes of Dynamite and Collision.

– Finally, it was noted that the upcoming This Is All Elite book has been in the works for over a year and several interviews were conducted over that period for use in the book.

The book is set to release on November 4th.