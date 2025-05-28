AEW News: Note On Talent Backstage At Double Or Nothing, Dynamite Matches Note

– A new report has some notes on talent who were backstage at AEW Double Or Nothing. Fightful Select reports that Juice Robinson, Thekla, Veda Scott, and Alex Hammerstone were all backstage at Sunday’s show.

Robinson is out of action due to injury, and the site reports that his recovery time will be longer than anticipated. Thekla, who lives in Arizona, was at the show getting some things done before her impending debut. Scott was there supporting Mike Bailey. It was also noted that Hammerstone is still a free agent at this time.

– The report adds that several matches for tonight’s AEW Dynamite took shape throughout the day as AEW learned which talent would be available for the episode. As was noted, some of the roster is banged up after the show including The Young Bucks, though they are not expected to miss much time.