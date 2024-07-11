AEW News: PAC Earns International Title Match, Lance Storm Backstage At Dynamite

– PAC has earned a shot at the AEW International Championship by virtue of a victory on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle Fletcher, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Global Four-Way match in order to earn a shot at the International Title in the future.

After the match, PAC said he was calling his shot for All In. Will Ospreay is set to defend the title against MJF on next week’s Dynamite.

The Bastard Pac has gotten the win and looks to regain his International Title!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/hchegT2coZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 11, 2024

“The Bastard” PAC is calling his shot for the #AEW International Championship at #AEWAllIn at Wembley! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@BASTARDPAC pic.twitter.com/yihYCTHEdQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 11, 2024

– PWInsider reports that Lance Storm was backstage at tonight’s show, which was in Calgary.