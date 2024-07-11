wrestling / News

AEW News: PAC Earns International Title Match, Lance Storm Backstage At Dynamite

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PAC AEW Dynamite 7-10-24 Image Credit: AEW

– PAC has earned a shot at the AEW International Championship by virtue of a victory on tonight’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle Fletcher, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Global Four-Way match in order to earn a shot at the International Title in the future.

After the match, PAC said he was calling his shot for All In. Will Ospreay is set to defend the title against MJF on next week’s Dynamite.

PWInsider reports that Lance Storm was backstage at tonight’s show, which was in Calgary.

