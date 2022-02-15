wrestling / News
AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs On His Track on AEW Compilation Album, MJF Appears In Ethan Page New Vlog
– AEW has posted a new video with Powerhouse Hobbs discussing his track on the upcoming AEW compilation album. You can see the video below of Hobbs discussing how the song is about his life growing up. AEW wrote in the tweet:
“Check out “Powerhouse” The @TrueWillieHobbs Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at http://ShopAEW.com with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic”
Check out "Powerhouse" The @TrueWillieHobbs Story, exclusively on the commemorative compilation album #WhoWeAre Volume 1, honoring Black History Month. Pre-order your copy NOW at https://t.co/XtpDuzX56R with proceeds benefitting the @Bootsy_Collins Foundation! @AEWMusic pic.twitter.com/RLG4An4WZT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022
– Ethan Page’s latest vlog features MJF, and you can check it out below. The video is described as follows:
“MJF messes with Ethan Page during Baltimore Celebfest 3 when he writes “MJF WAS HERE” on #EthanPage ‘s meet & greet banner! Ethan Page retaliates & goes after #MJF … see how that turns out & get the fan’s opinions through out the day! Plus Nyla Rose gives her thoughts on Maxwell Jacob Friedman … and Preston “10” Vance of the Dark Order comes over to the table to catch up with Ethan Page & … yes .. EAT FOOD!”
